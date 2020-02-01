IN THE CLASSROOM: Host Lions purchase equipment for Hugh Mercer Elementary School

Fredericksburg Host Lions deliver a Flash Tactile Graphic Maker for Hugh Mercer Elementary School and Aisha Ismail.

“We serve” is the motto of each Lions Club organization in the world. Locally, the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is rolling up its sleeves and working to provide services involving eyesight, hearing, diabetes, youth services and more. With support of a Lions of Virginia Foundation grant, a Flash Tactile Graphic Maker was purchased for Hugh Mercer Elementary School teachers who instruct Aisha Ismail, a 6-year-old, visually impaired student. The staff will be able to create immediate academic aids, and in addition, Aisha will receive two sets of instructional materials and games: one to use at home with her parent and one for her classroom.

Kimberly Doucette, principal of Hugh Mercer Elementary School, was presented the Flash Tactile Graphic Maker for use with visually impaired students; she is pictured second from the right. Accompanying Doucette, from left to right, are William Wishard, assistant principal; Lion Shirley Eye; Aisha, daughter of Mural Ghafori; and Fred Jerman, a recent Fredericksburg “Difference Makers” honoree and one of Aisha’s teachers.

