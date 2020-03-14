The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center added a new course this year, veterinary science. The course is designed for juniors and seniors interested in learning about animal science, including animal structure and function, microbes and disease prevention, genetics and breeding. Additionally, students develop skills and techniques for assisting with the care of animals in the veterinary environment. Opportunities to prepare students for work in a kennel, at groomers, pet stores, or as an animal care assistant are integrated with academics and lab-based instruction.

Veterinary science teacher Lisa Svoboda says, “An emphasis is placed on compassion and teamwork to help develop well-rounded leaders ready for the workplace.”

Leadership skills are developed in conjunction with the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization as well.

Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center serves students from all five Spotsylvania County high schools.

