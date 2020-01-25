IN THE CLASSROOM: Stafford Leo club collects supplies for animal shelter

The Stafford Middle School Leo club collected pet food and pet supplies for the Stafford Animal Shelter and delivered the items in December.

The school’s LEO adviser is Band Director Veronica Sutherland; its Stafford County Lions Club LEO liaison is Leanne Cannon.

