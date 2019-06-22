IN THE CLASSROOM: Students create for charity

Under the guidance of Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Kathleen Mellenberg, the fashion students of Colonial Forge High School participated in several charity projects during the school year.
Classes made clothes for Boxes of Basics, made pajamas and cosmetic bags for local women’s shelters, and stitched together doll clothes for the Rock Hill Baptist Church silent auction.
Students also worked hard to make 52 dresses sent to Ugandan villages through the organization Trustlines.
Students were also busy making turbans for cancer patients and wheelchair and walker bags for handicapped patients at local hospitals.