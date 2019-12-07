IN THE CLASSROOM: Students have doggone good time reading

Cedar is a good dog that loves a good story. He and his canine companions have returned to Sealston Elementary for their 11th year with the PAWS Reading Program. This program provides an opportunity for students, grades 1-3, to gain additional reading practice with a certified therapy dog. Sealston Reading Specialist Vickie Sessoms started the program 11 years ago with the support of Fancy’s Friends founder and Cedar’s owner, Sue Coleman. Coleman and Sessoms wanted to encourage students to read and believed that dogs would make great listeners, and they were right. The program continues to be a raging success with students; they are eager to participate and look forward to Wednesday afternoons. “The students love the opportunity to sit with the dogs and choose books to read, and I love that they are becoming confident readers,” Sessom stated. The PAWS team includes Coleman and Cedar, Charlotte Crocker and Sunnie, Colleen Fani and Chanter, Mary Ellen Green and Kuma, Janice Hill and Jordie, and Teresa King and Gypsy.
