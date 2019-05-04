T. Benton Gayle Middle School students in Rebecca Musso’s class planted trees in honor of Arbor Day.
Tree seedlings were provided by Dominion Energy and the Arbor Day Foundation as part of their Project Plant It!
The students planted the seedlings near a pond by the school to prevent soil erosion around the water and to learn about the importance of trees in our ecosystem.
Ms. Musso said, “The students were so excited to dig holes! Several students showed me worms and other insects they picked up in the soil when planting the trees! They were so proud of the amount of trash they collected and were surprised by some of the items they found, like the dog leash, shaving razors and the amount of plastic!”