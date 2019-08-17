Vicki McGonegal was a guest speaker at a recent North Stafford Rotary Club meeting. She introduced the group to the Tower Garden, an innovative way to grow vegetables. The tower can be used anywhere, as 28 plants take up only a few square feet. Seeds are planted in the pockets of the tower and automatically fertilized with a special compound mixed in water.
These plants grow three times faster than usual garden plants and produce 30 percent more on 90 percent less water, with no soil.
The tower costs about $75 per year to operate.
In many cases, an abundance of produce has encouraged donations of the vegetables to local food banks, and people are making sauces to sell. The towers do especially well in schools to teach students about healthy eating and responsibility.
To reach McGonegal, call 703/281-6051 or email vicki@mcgonegal.com.
McGonegal (left) is pictured with T.J. Walding, president of the Rotary Club.