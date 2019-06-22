INSPIRED: Brooke Point High School 3-peat champion for voter engagement

Brooke Point High School administration, teachers and students have been recognized by the Virginia Secretary of Administration and Governor for registering more than 65 percent of the senior class to vote, for the third year in a row.
The students know that changing the culture around voting starts now in their schools and communities. That’s why student leaders, with support from Principal Tammy Houk and the Stafford School District, teamed up with teachers Shylo Seaman and Patrick Holshouser to build a culture of voter engagement and civic participation at their school. Since the annual Governor’s High School Voter Registration Challenge was first announced in 2016, Brooke Point has made it its mission to earn this recognition.
With support from Inspire U.S., inspire-usa.org, a national nonpartisan organization, Brooke Point registered 70 percent of its eligible seniors to vote. These young voters were eligible to cast their first ballots in June’s primary election for Virginia’s General Assembly.