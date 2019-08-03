INSTALLATION: Baer is new Regent of Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR

Lynda Baer was recently installed as Regent of the Washington–Lewis Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. The installing officer was Ginnie Storage, member and organizing secretary general, NSDAR. The chapter will celebrate its 100 year anniversary in 2022.
