Big names in knitting visited a local yarn shop, drawing crowds and charming fans. Acclaimed Norwegian textile artists Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrison made an appearance at Untangled Purls, an independent yarn store and knitting workshop on Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg.
A meet-and-greet book signing event drew fans from as far away as Texas.
Four classes were held. One taught Arne & Carlos’ “New Nordic” Norwegian knit-and-purl method. For most participants in the sold-out classes, this traditional Norwegian method of knitting was challenging, but exciting.
Many attendees shared pictures of their projects and selfies with the instructors on social media.
Norwegian knitting is popular because it transfers tension from the knitter’s hands to the knitting needles, making it easier to create uniform stitches. Because it is so ergonomic, the style typically increases a knitters’ speed and naturally relaxes neck, shoulder, arm and hand muscles.
According to Untangled Purls owner Cathy Mitchell, more than 100 people attended the book signing and workshops. It’s the most popular event the shop has hosted. The shop had to keep a wait list of people who were eager to take the classes. Most learned about the event through social media.
Mitchell and employees Peg Langdon and Pam Gallant organized a seasonal feast with dishes new to the Norwegian designers.
“We have loved Arne & Carlos in their YouTube videos for years and knew we wanted to invite them to visit Fredericksburg,” said Langdon. “And when we realized the event would be so close to Thanksgiving, we knew a traditional meal would be a great experience.”
“Arne & Carlos’ knitting and crochet books are translated into 15 languages. They are award-winning designers that partner with Rowan Yarn, but they are completely down to earth. Just delightful to spend time and to learn so much from,” said Gallant.
“For anyone who wasn’t able to attend, we have excellent classes year round at Untangled Purls, and we absolutely plan to feature more big-name designers in the future,” said Mitchell.
