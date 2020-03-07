Jack Maas Marine Corps League Detachment 1379 new life members

The Jack Maas Marine Corps League Detachment 1379 celebrated new life members at the January detachment meeting. The new life membership Marines are Bill Anderson, Sheri Moore, Steve Hansen, Joe Vera, Doc Holiday and Robb Crum. There are now 44 life members out of the total 95 Marines and Navy corpsmen in the detachment.

