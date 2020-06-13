Successful producers who couple a belief in conservation with a willingness to volunteer can be a great asset to field offices seeking to connect with farmers and forest landowners who haven’t yet worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Jan Massey is just such an individual, helping open new doors for the agency staff in Fredericksburg to provide services for her neighbors in Spotsylvania County.
Massey and her husband, Bob, own Cool Spring Farm, a 470-acre beef and crop operation in Spotsylvania. She has been an outstanding steward of the land and a friend of conservation for many years, participating in various Farm Bill programs.
The Masseys have dedicated about 175 acres to grazing and raising row crops. They began excluding livestock from all the surface water on the farm in 2003. Two years later, they were among Spotsylvania’s first participants in the Conservation Security Program, a precursor to the NRCS’ current Conservation Stewardship Program. They constructed a livestock winter feed structure and waste storage facility in 2012 and have an active CSP contract today. They have also completed a conservation activity plan for the forested acres on their recognized century farm.
“Jan is often one of our ‘go to’ producers when we want to experiment with something new because we know she will be an early adopter if science can back up any claims of improvement to natural resource conditions,” said Lucee Kossler, district conservationist at the NRCS’ Fredericksburg Field Office. “We have also tested practices such as extensive no-till and multi-species cover crops to see how each approach affects soil quality.”
The retired teacher taught agriculture in Spotsylvania and Louisa county schools and uses her position on the Tri-County/City SWCD board of directors to advocate for this vocational training. She also planned and hosted the first field day TCC and the NRCS’ Fredericksburg office had staged in a number of years.
On Sept. 4, 2019, more than 30 local producers and educators gathered at Cool Spring Farm to learn about the conservation practices the Masseys have installed with financial assistance from TCC and NRCS. The Masseys spent days cleaning up around their farm, preparing a hay wagon for use as tour transportation and preparing food for visitors. Jan also gathered all her past contracts so she could effectively speak about her conservation practices.
Away from the farm, Jan serves on the TCC’s agricultural technical review subcommittee, making meaningful contributions to the missions of TCC and NRCS in that role. She is instrumental in outreach as she speaks with passion about conservation to anyone who is interested. She is also an active networker in groups such as the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association and Virginia Farm Bureau.
“Jan uses every opportunity to help TCC and NRCS get our foot in the door with area farmers who may be interested in our assistance,” Kossler said. “She invites and hosts local high school students on her farm and exposes them to farm life and many conservation practices that most would never otherwise have experienced.”
