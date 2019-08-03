Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets Hannah Thompson, left, and Marian Rempola, center, and fellow Wildcat Izabella Kulstad, right, finished the Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy at Quantico in July after a week of training hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command. Cadet Rempola was presented a Leadership Award from among 120 students.
