Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets attend Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy at Quantico

MVHS JROTC cadets finish the Leadership Academy at Quantico.

Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets Hannah Thompson, left, and Marian Rempola, center, and fellow Wildcat Izabella Kulstad, right, finished the Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy at Quantico in July after a week of training hosted by the Marine Corps Recruiting Command. Cadet Rempola was presented a Leadership Award from among 120 students.

Tags

Load comments