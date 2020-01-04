JROTC: Marine Corps cadets pack ornaments for Semper Fi Fund

About 150 Marine Corps JROTC cadets from Gar-Field High School in Prince William County and Mountain View High School in Stafford County worked together recently at VFW Post 1503 in Dale City. They were participating in a Semper Fi Fund ornament packing party during which 18,000 ornaments were mailed out to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members from all services.
