JROTC: Marine Corps cadets pack ornaments for Semper Fi Fund

Marine Corps JROTC cadets from Gar-Field and Mountain View high schools work together at a Semper Fi Fund event.

About 150 Marine Corps JROTC cadets from Gar-Field High School in Prince William County and Mountain View High School in Stafford County worked together recently at VFW Post 1503 in Dale City. They were participating in a Semper Fi Fund ornament packing party during which 18,000 ornaments were mailed out to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured service members from all services.

