JROTC: N. Stafford cadets pay tribute at Arlington

On Oct. 2, cadets from North Stafford High School took their annual field trip to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the fallen. More than 50 cadets reported to school in dress uniforms, ready for the event. Upon arriving at the cemetery, the group observed the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and waited their turn to present a memorial wreath of orange and white flowers adorned with a blue banner emblazoned with “AFJROTC.”
After the ceremony, cadet group staff officers C/Lt. Col. William Costa–Glenn, C/Maj. Nia Cruz, C/Maj. Lumpkin and C/Capt. Noah Jordan, marched the group to the Joint Base Meyer–Henderson Hall chow hall, where cadets enjoyed lunch before returning to Stafford and conducting the North Stafford High School afternoon retreat ceremony.
—C/1st Lt. Xavier Gavino–Collins
