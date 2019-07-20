JROTC: Wildcat Battalion cadets attend cyber/STEM camp

Five MVHS Wildcat Battalion cadets attend Cyber/STEM training at Randolph–Macon Military Academy.

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion sent five cadets to cyber/STEM training at Randolph–Macon Military Academy in Front Royal. Cadets Sierra Barbee, Meghan Brown, Nabil Collison–Cofie, William Hayes (not pictured) and Marian Rempola received training in cybersecurity, computer forensics, networking, aeronautics, robotics and programming. The camp also included physical fitness and Marine Corps close order drill.

Tags

Load comments