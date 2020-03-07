Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion JROTC Leadership Academic Bowl Team

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion JROTC Leadership Academic Bowl Team competed in the semifinal round of competition.

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion JROTC Leadership Academic Bowl Team, Cadets Noah Boyd, Leland Fry, Nathaniel Paredes, Marian Rempola, Dominic Richmond and Kailyn Thompson, competed in February in the semifinal round of the competition. The top 32 teams of this round will be invited to compete in the Academic Championships in Washington, D.C., in June.

