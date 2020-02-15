Wildcat Battalion Air Rifle Marksmanship Team

The Wildcat Battalion Air Rifle Marksmanship Team competes in a match hosted by American Legion Post 290.

The Wildcat Battalion Air Rifle Marksmanship Team recently competed in an Old Dominion Junior Rifle League match hosted by American Legion Post 290. January results haven’t been released, but they finished third among eight high schools in December.

Tags

Load comments