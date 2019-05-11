JROTC: Wildcat Battalion drill team has solid performance at competition

In only its second year, the Wildcat Battalion from Mountain View High School had an outstanding showing among the 16 best Marine Corps JROTC high school Drill Teams on April 13. The Wildcat Battalion Inspection and Unarmed Regulation Platoons, led by c/Lt. Col. London Rizzi and c/Maj. Angela Schrader, both finished in fifth place, and the Armed Regulation Platoon, led by c/Gy. Sgt. Jesse Scott, finished in sixth. Individual standouts were c/Lt. Col. Rizzi and c/Capt. Joseph Smoot who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the armed knockout competition among more than 500 cadets in attendance. C/Lt. Col. Rizzi and c/Gy. Sgt. Scott were both singled out by the judges as being outstanding commanders of their respective platoons.