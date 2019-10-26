JROTC: Wildcat Battalion finishes first at Henrico County meet

The Wildcat Battalion competed in the Henrico County Drill Meet at Hermitage High School in Richmond. They began the drill season with a great showing; the Armed and Unarmed Regulation Platoons led by Jesse Scott and Hannah Thompson, respectively, and the First Year Squad, led by Kassandra Williams, all came in first place. The color guard led by Ethan Knight had a third-place finish. The Mountain View Team finished in first place overall among seven high schools. Individual standouts were cadets Gayla Hines, Zachary Johnson, Mackenzie Kushner, Devin Peters and Jesse Scott who were the top five finishers of more than 200 cadets in the knockout competition that evaluates individual cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.