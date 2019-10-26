JROTC: Wildcat Battalion finishes first at Henrico County meet

The Mountain View Wildcat Battalion finished in first place overall among seven high schools at the Henrico County Drill Meet at Hermitage High School in Richmond.

The Wildcat Battalion competed in the Henrico County Drill Meet at Hermitage High School in Richmond. They began the drill season with a great showing; the Armed and Unarmed Regulation Platoons led by Jesse Scott and Hannah Thompson, respectively, and the First Year Squad, led by Kassandra Williams, all came in first place. The color guard led by Ethan Knight had a third-place finish. The Mountain View Team finished in first place overall among seven high schools. Individual standouts were cadets Gayla Hines, Zachary Johnson, Mackenzie Kushner, Devin Peters and Jesse Scott who were the top five finishers of more than 200 cadets in the knockout competition that evaluates individual cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.

