The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion’s first-year drill team cadets competed at Snow Hill High School in Maryland in December. The first-year armed squad led by Cadet Dallas Bowling took second place. The unarmed squad led by Cadet Kassandra Williams and the first-year inspection squad led by Riley Smith both took first place. Overall, the first-year drill cadets placed first among nine high schools. Individual standouts were Cadets Caroline Bastion, Michael Hurd and Brian Castleberry who placed fifth, fourth and first place, respectively, in the knockout competition out of close to 200 cadets.
