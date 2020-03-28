JROTC: Wildcat Battalion marksmen perform well at competition

The Wildcat Battalion of Mountain View High School recently submitted scores to the Garfield High School marksmanship postal competition. The veterans finished second overall with individual standout Cadet Brittney Marble finishing as the third-highest shooter of the match. Cadets Sebastian Lynn and Marble were the match’s high shooters in the prone and kneeling positions, respectively. The novices finished in first with Cadets Jake Felstead, Angelina Govoni and Niklas Skuce sweeping the event as the first, second, and third place overall finishers. Cadets Govoni, Felstead and Skuce were also the match’s high shooters in the prone, standing and kneeling positions, respectively.
