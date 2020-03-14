The King George High School DECA chapter lived its vision at the DECA State Leadership Conference at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, Feb. 28 through March 1.
The chapter fielded a delegation of 39 students who joined almost 4,000 students and advisers from across the state for the fast paced, energized weekend. Students competed in 22 different events.
King George DECA was recognized for its activities for Virginia DECA Day and participation in the national DECA Chapter Campaigns. K.G. DECA President Emily Bennett accepted the Blue Chip Award for the chapter’s Annual Report Program of Work.
Jessie Wang received a plaque and was recognized as the District 19 president, and Adviser Dee Strauss was recognized as the District 19 adviser. Strauss was also awarded Outstanding DECA Adviser and recognized as a Virginia DECA Board of Trustee member.
Anthony Means, Mettris Murrill and Drew Warder earned Top 10 medals. Natalie Knoke won the Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt. Stephanie Cooke and Christopher Stinson were both named to the Virginia DECA Honor Society and earned the Virginia DECA Merit Award.
School Based Enterprise Gold Certified winners Kenly Gill and Kayla Puentes, Thrive Academy participants Emily Bennett and Jordan Hudson, and Leadership Academy participant Troy Spillman advanced to the DECA International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tenn., April 29–May 3. Spillman was elected Virginia DECA State Leadership Team 76 Region 3 vice president and will act as a voting delegate for Virginia DECA.
K.G. DECA thanks readers for their support and invites you to support these students with your donations to help defray the cost of conference expenses including travel, hotel, registration, food, and educational activities the students will be participating in along with their competitive and academy events. If you would like to make a donation to help with the conference and travel expenses, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us or call 540/775-3535 ext. 1225.
