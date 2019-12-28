The Fredericksburg Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. hosted its second Toy Drive Basketball Tournament on Dec. 7 at Walker–Grant Middle School.

Fraternity brothers, as well as Guide Right and Kappa League members from Richmond, Alexandria/Fairfax and Woodbridge alumni chapters participated in the tournament.

The championship games were hard fought, with the Alexandria/Fairfax Kappas and Kappa Leaguers winning their respective brackets.

Attendees and fraternity members brought in more than 500 toys, which were split between the four Kappa chapters for donation to area homeless shelters.

