King George High School DECA competed in the District 19 Leadership Conference in November at the Spotsylvania Towne Center. First and second place overall winners advanced to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach, Feb. 28 through March 1, 2020.
King George DECA were winners and will advance in the following events: Job Interview: first place Acadia Conboy, second place Madison Carlile; Selling: first place Alina Puentes, second place Luke Marshall; Social Media: first place David Wallace, second place Leilani Wallace; Principle of Hospitality and Tourism: first place overall, Drew Warder; Automotive Service Marketing Series: first place overall, Mettres Murrill; Business Finance Series: first place overall, Stephanie Cooke; Entrepreneurship Series: first place overall, Christopher Stinson; Food Marketing Series: second place overall, Trevor Nease; and Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series: first place overall, Lauren Wentzel.
King George DECA members will also compete in state level events: Entrepreneurship Team Decision: Christopher Stinson and Loren Tolliver; Hospitality Services Team Decision: Wrayne Wynn and Falon Shepos; Travel and Tourism Team Decision: Carson Alger and Hayden Hanks; Business Services Operations Research: Emily Bennett, Jordan Hudson and Emily Kegley; Buying and Merchandising Operations Research: Graham Patterson, Ryan Andrews and Sam Dzula; Buying and Merchandising Operations Research: Karina Wilson; Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research: Lily Walker, Alyvia Gipson and Nicole Garafano; Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research: Kenneth Chan, Keith Turner and Pedro Zuniga; Community Awareness Project: Ellie Veazey, Kayla Brown and Natalie Knoke; Community Awareness Project: Alex Dachos, Lauren Wentzel and Jackson Lusk; Community Giving Project: Troy Spillma, Brady Wingeart and Ryan O’Keefe; Community Giving Project: Caitlyn Wingeart and Eilee Miller; Innovation Plan: Mackenzie Polachak and Kaitlyn Hamilton; Independent Business Plan: Jessie Wang; Integrated Marketing Campaign Event: Kenneth Allison; Integrated Marketing Campaign Product: Gethsemani Laya–Araque; Professional Selling: Renzo Beltran; and School Based Enterprise: Kenley Gill and Kayla Puentes.
Any student or team who places in the top eighth or ninth, depending on the event, will head to the International Career Development Conference, in Nashville, Tenn., in April 2020.
To support King George DECA financially to help with travel and competition expenses to Virginia Beach and Nashville, Tenn., please email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us or kgdeca@gmail.com for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.