KING GEORGE HIGH SCHOOL
King George High School senior Christopher Stinson has been named a semifinalist in this year’s Coca–Cola Scholars Program from among more than 93,000 applications submitted from across the country. He advances to the next phase to compete for a $20,000 scholarship award.
