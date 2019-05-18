The King George High School DECA Chapter was ready for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla. The chapter sent 10 students, one adviser and one chaperone to join almost 22,000 DECA members and advisers from around the globe.
Jordan Hudson, Joseph Tippett and Stephanie Cooke participated in the School Based Enterprise workshop, received the Gold Re-Certification coin for the Fox Stox school store, and registered for their SBE-Retail competition.
Troy Spillman, Jenna Andrews, Mikaela Barboza and Abigail Wilson participated in two days of workshops with the Thrive Academy and earned their graduation pins from Thrive. Wilson met the Under Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan McCarthy at the U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship Recipients meet and greet, and later was presented with a $76,000 U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship.
Emily Bennett registered her written event in Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan “Child Interlock System.” Jessie Wang registered her written event in the Entrepreneurship Independent Business Plan “Terrafuel.” At the Achievement Awards Session, Wang was called to the stage as a Top 20 Finalist in her event. Kaniya Whiting registered for her Food Marketing Series Event and took her competition test. Adviser Dee Strauss participated in several adviser workshops, including the Competitive Events Update.
At the Grand Awards, King George DECA was recognized for participation in all of the DECA Chapter Campaigns: Membership, Community Service, Promotions, Global Entrepreneurship Week and Advocacy, receiving all five ribbons. Whiting, Bennett, Wang, Hudson, Cooke and Tippett all earned proficiency in their respective competitive events.
The chapter thanks Debbie Bennett for chaperoning this trip and all of the people who sponsored the chapter with their time and financial support. To watch any of the awards sessions visit deca.org. To learn more about King George High School DECA, supporting its efforts as a professional member, sponsor, or judge, or to work with these students on a project with your business, contact adviser Dee Strauss at 540/903-0573 or dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us; or visit kgdeca.org.