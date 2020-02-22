KING GEORGE: Heritage Hall appreciates county first responders

To show their appreciation for the supportive efforts of the King George Fire/Rescue and Police, representatives from Heritage Hall Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation delivered lunch to all respective staff in both locations. Administrator Joseph Baidoo, Director of Activities Patricia McDowney and Director of Patient and Public Relations Nancy Niswander thanked both offices for the outstanding job they do working with Heritage Hall staff and patients in urgent matters and for keeping them safe.
“We have a fragile population in our building and these professionals show compassion, kindness and respect to all of our residents and patients. They respond quickly, efficiently and are always highly professional. We sincerely appreciate being able to pick up a phone and know that qualified, courteous help is on the way that will get the job done,” wrote Niswander.
Heritage Hall, located at 10051 Foxes Way in King George, welcomes tours of the facility and is a community resource when families are in need of help.
