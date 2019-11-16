KNIGHTS: Student selected for Semper Fi All American Program

Staff Sgt. Kristopher Carter presents Thomas Cole Waddy, a senior at Spotsylvania High School, an award for being selected and attending the Semper Fi All American Program.

 Sgt. Kimberlyn Patterson, 4th Marine Corps District

Thomas Cole Waddy, a senior at Spotsylvania High School, received an award for being selected and attending the Semper Fi All American Program. The program is held during the summer in Washington, D.C., and recognizes high school students who face life’s battles with the conviction and determination to succeed.

The award was presented by Staff Sgt. Kristopher Carter from Recruiting Sub-Station Fredericksburg.

Tags

Load comments