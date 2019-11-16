KNIGHTS: Student selected for Semper Fi All American Program

Thomas Cole Waddy, a senior at Spotsylvania High School, received an award for being selected and attending the Semper Fi All American Program. The program is held during the summer in Washington, D.C., and recognizes high school students who face life’s battles with the conviction and determination to succeed.
The award was presented by Staff Sgt. Kristopher Carter from Recruiting Sub-Station Fredericksburg.
