The Lake of the Woods Lions have announced this year’s high school and community college scholarship winners. Each year, the group’s fundraising activities provide resources for many important community service programs. Additionally, these scholarships are only one of many programs the LOW Lions support through partnerships with the Orange County Public Schools and Germanna Community College.
Germanna Community College scholarship winners are Camila Jorge and Jessica Gentry. High school scholars are Isaac Anderson, Joshua Lyon, Kamryn Davis, Makenna Ritenour and Darian Lee. Each Germanna Community College scholar received $1,000; high school scholars were awarded $2,000 each.
The LOW Lions Selven Powell Memorial Golf Tournament funded a special Community Service $1,500 Scholarship for Hannah Howard of Gordonsville. Howard is an Orange County High School student enrolled in the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School. She plans to attend a four-year college, possibly Virginia Commonwealth University, and major in psychology with a concentration in mental health and substance abuse.
Camila Jorge of Culpeper County is a graduate of Eastern View High School. Jorge works as a licensed practical nurse at Dogwood Village in Orange and is studying at Germanna Community College to become a registered nurse and ultimately a nurse practitioner.
Jessica Gentry of Orange County is also studying at Germanna to become a registered nurse. She is a graduate of OCHS and works as a licensed practical nurse at an assisted living facility.
Joshua Lyon of Locust Grove is a senior at OCHS. He intends to study government and international politics at George Mason University. He served as a congressional intern for U.S. Senator Michael Enzi and a campaign intern for State Senator Bryce Reeves. At OCHS he is a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corp, Junior ROTC and the National Honor Society. He is a varsity swimmer and baseball player and member of the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School.
Kamryn Davis of Lake of the Woods plans to study musical theater at James Madison University. She is a senior at OCHS, member of the choir and studies voice to prepare for her future career in theater.
Isaac Anderson of Barboursville is a member of Junior ROTC at OCHS, where he received the Silent Warrior Medal. He manages the OCHS robotics team, is a member of the National Honor Society and the debate team, and plans to study business administration at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
Makenna Ritenour of Orange is a senior at OCHS and plans to study elementary education at Roanoke College. She is a member of Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School, interned with Orange County Social Services, played on the JV basketball team, and was the manager of the JV girls soccer team.
Darian Lee of Gordonsville is the senior class president at OCHS. He plans to study music industry at James Madison University. He is a bandleader and member of the OCHS band and baseball team.
Lions Scholarship Committee Chair Joe Sauro commented that he is pleased to have so many worthy scholarship recipients who live the Lion’s motto of “we serve” by contributing so much to their schools and their communities. For more information on how you can help with the Lions scholarship program, contact Lion Joe at 540/972-1629; or joesauro40@yahoo.com.
For more information on the Lake of the Woods Lions and its programs, visit lowlions.org.
