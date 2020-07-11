The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company recently received $2,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation. This grant will allow The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company to address both operations and training for its personnel.
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company relies upon donations from our community members as well as partner organizations such as The Gilbert. H. Hood Family Fund to provide a great service to our community,” said President Jeff Liebold. “Without the help from community partners, our 100 percent volunteer department would not be able to provide our essential services as efficiently and safely,” stated Liebold.
“Grant programs such as The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund are crucial to volunteer departments such as the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Locust Grove” emphasized Liebold. “I want to thank our nominators, The Boston Foundation and Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.