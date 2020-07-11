The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company recently received $2,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation. This grant will allow The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company to address both operations and training for its personnel.

“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company relies upon donations from our community members as well as partner organizations such as The Gilbert. H. Hood Family Fund to provide a great service to our community,” said President Jeff Liebold. “Without the help from community partners, our 100 percent volunteer department would not be able to provide our essential services as efficiently and safely,” stated Liebold.

“Grant programs such as The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund are crucial to volunteer departments such as the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Locust Grove” emphasized Liebold. “I want to thank our nominators, The Boston Foundation and Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.

