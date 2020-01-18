The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company recently received $1,000 from The Walmart Community Grants Team and its local Walmart, facility No. 5731 in Locust Grove. This grant has enabled the department to finalize funding necessary to improve the company’s ability to respond swiftly and safely to water-related rescue situations.
“With this grant funding the company has been able to purchase from Oceanid Inc., a state-of-the-art Rapid Deployment Craft which has been built to take the stresses incurred by those who need to work in demanding, water-related rescue situations,” said Fire Chief Bob Mars. “This craft, which is open at each end, allows the rescuer to “drive” the boat’s open end over the victim while the victim’s head always remains above water. This unique feature is crucial for a rescuer to easily pull a victim into the boat.”
Walmart Community Grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations.
“The ability for the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company to respond to a variety of demanding water-related rescue situations is vital for our community. In fact, we are only the second department in this area to purchase this type of Rapid Deployment Craft and associated equipment,” added Fire Chief Mars. “I want to thank the Walmart Community Grants Team and our local Walmart for providing this much-needed grant funding.”
The LOW Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company expects to begin deploying this equipment over the winter, after all personnel have been properly trained on the new equipment.
