The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company recently received $2,560 from The Power of Change that will enable the department to improve scene safety for personnel responding to motor vehicle accidents.
“This critical funding will allow the company to better protect our volunteer fire personnel as well as the personnel who are involved in the accident by reducing the speed of vehicles approaching the scene of the accident,” said Fire Chief Bob Mars. “This new equipment, the Aervoe Portable Speed Bump, includes both reflective strips and LED lights which allow us to more safely secure the scene of the accident through quickly deploying visible speed control devices while also improving reflective gear used by our personnel.”
The Power of Change receives its funding from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members who volunteer to have their electric bill rounded up to the next highest whole dollar.
“It is crucial that the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has the resources it needs to ensure the safety of our personnel and our community. In fact, we are only the second department in this area to purchase this type of scene safety equipment,” said Fire Chief Bob Mars. “I want to thank REC and The Power of Change for providing this much-needed grant funding. These funds have allowed us to purchase necessary equipment that can be quickly deployed, day or night, and is designed to improve our scene safety by slowing the speed of oncoming vehicles while our personnel assist with motor vehicle accidents in our area.”
The LOW Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company expects to begin deploying this equipment over the summer after all personnel have been properly trained on the new equipment.
If REC provides your power, consider supporting The Power of Change to help others in need. Once enrolled, the extra change from your electric bill will be dedicated to charitable causes. Members can sign up by visiting myrec.coop/res/community/the_Power_of_Change.cfm; or by calling 800/552-3904 for more information.
The average member contribution is approximately $6 per year and is tax deductible. An annual statement of your charitable contribution will be mailed to you.