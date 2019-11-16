Wanda Covington-Ragsdale is the new American Legion Post 320 Commander

Wanda Covington-Ragsdale is the new American Legion Post 320 Commander.

Wanda Covington–Ragsdale is the new American Legion Post 320 Commander. Covington–Ragsdale is the first female commander for Post 320 since the post’s beginnings in 1946. She retired from the Air Force as a master sergeant after more than 20 years of service. She is a mother, a new grandmother and an American Legion Rider.

As an American Legion Rider, she has ridden in the Virginia State Legacy Run, raising $35,000 for a scholarship fund, and the National Legacy Run, raising $1.2M for a scholarship fund for children of soldiers who have been killed in action or are more than 50 percent disabled. She has also escorted the new American Legion National Commander on his six-day tour of Virginia and assisted with a food drive for hurricane victims.

Commander Covington–Ragsdale looks forward to serving Legionnaires, veterans and their families in the community. She can be found on most Thursday nights at Post 320 Bingo. Veterans who wish to see what Post 320 is about are welcome to join the post’s general membership meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m.

