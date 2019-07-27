Returning cadets attended the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Leadership Camp in July. The purpose of the camp was to assess physical fitness, reintroduce drill movements, provide an opportunity to observe, train and tour motivational areas of the Marine Corps, and allow the new battalion leadership to assert themselves. Additionally, this event was used to train the trainers for the new cadet orientation training the following week. Cadets attended the Marine Corps’ Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial and briefs, demonstrations and walking tours of the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Cadets also enjoyed lunch at the Camp Barrett mess hall at The Basic School before touring the National Museum of the Marine Corps.