LEO CLUB Stafford Middle School students sponsor guide dog

The Stafford Middle School Leos raised $378 to sponsor a harness for a new guide dog through Fidelco, which trains guide dogs.

The Stafford Middle School Leos raised $378 for Fidelco guide dogs. The Leos will use the funds they raised from selling Valentine’s Day candy grams at school to sponsor a harness for a new guide dog through Fidelco, which trains guide dogs. Each SMS Leo received a candy gram from Trooper, a guide dog trained by Fidelco and currently in service.

Great job done by all the SMS Leo Club kids, their sponsor teacher, Band Director Veronica Sutherland, and their Stafford County Lions Club adviser, Leanne Cannon.

Tags

Load comments