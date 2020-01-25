The Colonial Forge Leo Club held its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa in December. The club raised enough money to purchase three bikes and a bunch of presents for two families it adopted for Christmas.

Leo club members spent the morning making pancakes and sausages and their afternoon and evening buying and wrapping presents. Stafford Middle School Leo club members supported the high school club members by supervising games at the breakfast. Members of the Stafford County Lions club, sponsor for both school clubs, came out to support their Leos with event setup, hosting prize raffles and eating a lot of pancakes.

