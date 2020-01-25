The Colonial Forge Leo Club held its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa in December. The club raised enough money to purchase three bikes and a bunch of presents for two families it adopted for Christmas.
Leo club members spent the morning making pancakes and sausages and their afternoon and evening buying and wrapping presents. Stafford Middle School Leo club members supported the high school club members by supervising games at the breakfast. Members of the Stafford County Lions club, sponsor for both school clubs, came out to support their Leos with event setup, hosting prize raffles and eating a lot of pancakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.