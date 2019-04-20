Central Rappahannock Regional Library and staff were recognized at the April meeting of the Virginia Public Library Directors Association, a sub-group of the Library of Virginia.
Director Martha Hutzel was presented with the Elizabeth M. “Libby” Lewis Award, given annually to a Virginia public library director who “exhibits an enthusiasm for and a love of libraries as well as a nurturing spirit.” Library directors nominate one of their peers for the award and the winner is chosen by a vote of the association’s members.
Porter Branch Teen Specialist Wini Ashooh was awarded Staff Member of the Year, recognizing her many outstanding accomplishments including her work with the Rapphannock Juvenile Center and for her selection as a co-presenter at NASA@ My Library workshops with the Lunar and Planetary Institute.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre Branch was awarded the Better Together Award. This award is given to exemplary social capital projects such as the partnership between CRRL, the Cafaro Company and Spotsylvania County that created the STC Branch in a rent-free, unused space.