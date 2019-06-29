The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company recently received $10,000 from The Culpeper Wellness Foundation through its Healthy Living Grants program. This grant has allowed The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company to update its heavy rescue response equipment and improve scene safety for personnel responding to motor vehicle accidents.
“When responding to accidents with potentially life-threatening injuries, both time and appropriate resources are critical to our responders and the victims,” said Fire Chief Bob Mars. “These funds have allowed us to update our equipment in order to assist us with rapidly stabilizing vehicles on the scene of an accident in order to allow firefighters safer access to injured/entrapped individuals. The updated designs of the APEX Texas 3 Point Kit from Mid-Atlantic Rescue Systems includes a smoother design, allows for easier deployment and gives our personnel the ability to focus on any potential victims inside the vehicle,” stated Mars.
“Grant programs such as the Healthy Living Grants program are crucial to volunteer departments such as the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Locust Grove,” emphasized Mars. “I want to thank the Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the Healthy Living Grant review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”
The LOW Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company expects to begin deploying this equipment over the summer after all personnel have been properly trained on the new equipment.
The 2019 Healthy Living Grants were awarded to 13 area organizations, totaling more than $120,000 for health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.