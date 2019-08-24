LifeCare Medical Transports held a special employee picnic in July to unveil four new ambulances. Among the four ambulances, one specialty ambulance was dedicated to LifeCare Captain Althea Kidd.
Each year LifeCare dedicates specialty ambulances to employees or community members who have made an impact or have been personally affected by the ambulance’s theme. This year, LifeCare Medical Transports dedicated its Child Abuse Awareness ambulance to Kidd, a longtime employee. Kidd has shown immense care and compassion to those who have suffered through child abuse. She has not only been an advocate for those in need, but has continuously set the example of how acts of kindness can make a difference in the world.
A Heart Health Awareness ambulance was also placed into service. This ambulance was dedicated in a separate gathering to longtime employee Etta Chambers on her birthday. Chambers has shown great courage and strength during her battle with heart disease.
It is LifeCare’s hope that these specialty ambulances will not only bring awareness to the community, but also motivate and encourage, creating positive change and proactive solutions around Fredericksburg.