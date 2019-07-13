On June 25, LifeCare Medical Transports dedicated two specialty ambulances. The dedication took place at LifeCare’s Station 1 Corporate Offices in Stafford County. During the program, Rose Greene was honored with the Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Ambulance. Greene has been heavily involved in LifeCare from its start. Her husband, Earle Greene, still volunteers every Tuesday at LifeCare.
Throughout her battle with Parkinson’s disease, Greene has showed courage and strength, her husband being right beside her each step of the way.
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that causes progressive deterioration of the motor functions. There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease. It is LifeCare’s hope that this ambulance, which will be in service in the Fredericksburg area, will not only bring awareness to this disease but serve as a reminder that a disease does not define who you are, but rather it is your courage and strength.
In addition to the Parkinson’s disease ambulance, LifeCare also dedicated a new Breast Cancer Awareness ambulance in honor of Kim Bruno, LifeCare’s automotive service coordinator. Bruno has been with LifeCare for more than 11 years. During her battle with breast cancer, Bruno has shown not only great amounts of courage and strength, but never-ending resilience. Bruno and her family walk in the annual MWH Pink Walk each year to bring awareness to the disease and show their support to other women going through their own battles. LifeCare’s Breast Cancer Awareness Ambulance will be in service in the Charlottesville area.
LifeCare also unveiled a Heart Health Awareness Ambulance that will be in service in the Martinsville area. The ambulance will be used to help bring awareness to all forms of heart disease and be used to educate the public during events.