On April 30, LifeCare Medical Transports welcomed home several hometown heroes after they were activated to assist as part of AMR’s response to the FEMA request to provide ambulances and emergency medical services personnel to the greater New York area. During their time of service, the crew members were assisting the FDNY with EMS calls as well as decompressing hospitals. In New York, the crews were met with outpouring support and love for first responders throughout the city.
To celebrate their homecoming, LifeCare Medical Transports’ corporate office met the team as they drove into the Fredericksburg location with cheers and pride. Helping to make the homecoming extra special was lunch was provided by 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company; as well as a custom “Heroes Work Here” sign from Card My Yard Stafford and a light-and-sirens escort from the Stafford Sheriff’s Department.
LifeCare Medical Transports President and CEO Kevin Dillard stated, “We are so proud of all of our team members here in Virginia as well as those who have made the sacrifice and been activated to New York and New Jersey during this COVID-19 pandemic. As an EMS agency, we are always prepared for the unexpected, but when you see your team rally together like they have and show so much dedication to our communities here and across the country, it really makes you proud and honored. We are so thankful for this team’s return home here in Virginia and we look forward to continuing to support and provide quality care to our patients.”
