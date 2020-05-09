The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver Team and the Spotsylvania Project Lifesaver Team, supported by Project Lifesaver International, conducted a joint exercise at the Orange County Airport in April.
Project Lifesaver is a program that supplies radio transmitters to be worn by citizens of all ages who have medical conditions that cause them to wander from a safe environment and become lost. This program allows law enforcement agencies to provide rapid response to those persons, reducing search times and increasing the opportunity to find them alive.
The purpose of the exercise was to attempt to determine if fixed wing aircraft could increase the reception range of the transmitter signal (normally ¼ to 1 mile on the ground). This type of extended reception range would be helpful if a citizen wandered from home and rapidly gained considerable distance from the original point of disappearance.
Volunteers involved in the Project Lifesaver program provided pilot and airplane to conduct the exercise.
Using a low wing aircraft manned with a pilot, spotter and certified electronic search specialist with a PLI 5000 receiver, a signal from a Long Ranger transmitter was detected between 5 and 6 miles from its placement outside the airport building and between 2 and 3 miles when placed inside at an altitude of 2,000-feet MSL for both. The Orange Sheriff’s Office has volunteers who could respond in a timely manner for air support should a need arise to attempt to locate a citizen if all else fails.
More exercises need to be conducted using different types of aircraft and tracking equipment to determine the advantages and limitations that may be encountered. The two agencies are looking forward to working together on future aviation experiments to develop ways to save lives when called upon to do so and appreciate the support of Project Lifesaver International on this project.
