LIONS CLUB: Deck the halls with latest White House ornament

Crown Jewelers and the Spotsylvania Lions Club are again offering the 2019 White House Ornament for sale. This year the distinctive ornament honors the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower who was the first president to fly in a helicopter while in office and used whirlybirds to commute short distances. Supplies are limited and 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the Lions for eye exams and glasses to disadvantaged residents in our area.
