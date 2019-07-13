LIONS CLUB: Greater Falls Run chapter installs new officers

The Greater Falls Run Lions Club recently installed its new officers for the upcoming year. Second vice president Bettie Burgess, director Dick Shearer, director Helen Harlow, Lion tamer Walt Dudley, director Jim Purton, past district governor Woody Woodard, treasurer Elizabeth Kelley, secretary Kate Martz, president George Stabler, immediate past president Louise Ravert and first vice president Ed Suckfiel are pictured. Other officers include tail twister Mary Owens, membership chair Joanne York and immediate past district governor Wilma Murphy. The Greater Falls Run Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at noon at Yak A Doo’s on Warrenton Road in Stafford County and is one of the biggest clubs in its district.

