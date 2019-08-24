LIONS CLUB: Greater Falls Run club hosts membership drive

At a recent meeting, members of the Greater Falls Run Lions Club got together to take a picture for the club’s new membership poster. The club supports its community through vision and hearing screenings, holiday food baskets and Angel Tree gifts, Blue Star Mothers, Stafford Junction, back to school supplies, Patriotic Pillowcases for Veterans and Stuff the Truck for S.E.R.V.E. The club’s largest fundraiser is weekly bingo at the Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department at 6:45 p.m. every Friday. Anyone interested in joining the club can find additional information at e-clubhouse.org/sites/gtrfallsrun; Greater Falls Run Lions Club on Facebook; or contact Lion Joanne York, membership chair, at 540/373-2125 or jandbyork@gmail.com.