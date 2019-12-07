Members of the Greater Falls Run Lions Club provide vision screenings at the Children’s Museum for its Happy and Healthy Kids Fair and gather groceries and donations for SERVE at the Giant on Warrenton Road. The club received 1,480 pounds of groceries and $652 for SERVE.

King Lion George Stabler is pictured on the left; Lions Donna Natemeier and Kate Martz are pictured on the right.

Tags

Load comments