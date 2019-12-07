Members of the Greater Falls Run Lions Club provide vision screenings at the Children’s Museum for its Happy and Healthy Kids Fair and gather groceries and donations for SERVE at the Giant on Warrenton Road. The club received 1,480 pounds of groceries and $652 for SERVE.
King Lion George Stabler is pictured on the left; Lions Donna Natemeier and Kate Martz are pictured on the right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.