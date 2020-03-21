LIONS CLUB: Killa’ Bees claim Adult Spelling Bee title

The Spotsylvania Lions Club held its ninth annual Adult Spelling Bee on Feb. 28 to raise money for scholarships for Spotsylvania County high school students. The event honoree was 2019 Spotsylvania County Public Schools Division Teacher of the Year Michaela Godfrey. Ms. Godfrey is in her sixth year of teaching English at Freedom Middle School. This year’s spelling bee winner was the “Killa’ Bees.” The most creative spelling team was the “Despicable Bees.” Best costume went to spelling team “The Cat in the Hat Can only Spell Dat.”
The Spotsylvania Lions Club thanks event sponsors Sandy and Bruce Davis, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4123, Pat and Gene Gay, Nila and Chuck Trigger, Kathy and Joe Heil, Jackie Porter, Seungok and Fred Jenne, Steve Ross, Janney, Montgomery, Scott LLC–Holmes and Riley Wealth Advisors, and Paula and Tom Gorsuch.
To learn more about the Lions Club and serving the community, contact Spotsylvania Lions Club President Todd Rump at spotsylionsclub@gmail.com.
