LITERACY: Woman's Club makes donation to Fredericksburg Regional Head Start

Woman's Club makes donation to Fredericksburg Regional Head Start

Literacy Chair Betty Drew, center, is pictured with Laura Dove and Jacqueline White from the Fredericksburg Regional Head Start.

At its January meeting, the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg held its Winter Picnic at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Mary Vail Ware from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice spoke about education and safety for women.

In what has become an annual event, the club presented a variety of books and a monetary donation to Laura Dove and Jacqueline White from the Fredericksburg Regional Head Start. Literacy Chair Betty Drew presented the ladies with the check and thanked them for their dedication to our children. Both Dove and White spoke about the literacy program at Head Start and thanked the ladies for their donation.

To support the children’s academic growth, the goal is to provide books for the children to share at home every night, bridging the support for reading between home and school. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is pleased to be part of the Fredericksburg City Schools Regional Head Start Program and its commitment to educate and support the area’s preschool population.

