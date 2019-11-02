Local celebrities volunteer as waiters for Rappahannock United Way

Local celebrities recently entertained guests as waiters at the fun-spirited Celebrity Waiter Luncheon at Park Lane Tavern in an effort to help raise funds for Rappahannock United Way.
Guests were encouraged to tip their celebrity waiter for services such as receiving silverware, singing their order or bringing refills of beverages. All of this was done in good humor with a light heart.
“We’re so excited to celebrate our third year hosting the Celebrity Waiter Luncheon,” said Ann Jones, director of Resource Development at Rappahannock United Way. “We enjoyed a great meal, a few laughs and came together to raise funds that will help people right here in our community. This year all proceeds will go to our ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Fund, which offers assistance to hardworking ALICE households who are facing temporary hardship.”
Celebrity Waiters included Pat Holland, executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging; Cedric Rucker, University of Mary Washington Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Life; Laura Rudy, Stafford County Treasurer; Rob Hedelt, reporter at The Free Lance–Star; Jane Yaun, executive director of RACSB; Brooke Miller, president of Germanna Educational Foundation at Germanna Community College; 2nd Lt. Deuntay T. Diggs of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department; Eric Fletcher, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Mary Washington Healthcare; Barney Reiley, executive director of Rappahannock Area YMCA; Ryan DeWeese, chief operating officer at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; Wally King, executive vice president and senior loan officer at Virginia Partners Bank; and Bill Freehling, director of Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Event sponsors included Chancellor’s Village, Mary Washington Healthcare, University of Mary Washington Foundation, Germanna Community College, The Rappahannock Area YMCA, Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Spring Arbor, Ignite Cinemas, Fred and Barbara Rankin, Ed and Joyce Allison, Jack and Pat Rowley, Ron and Mary Jane Branscome, The Free Lance–Star, Cathy and Ron Davis, and Right at Home: Home Care.
